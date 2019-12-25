“I was originally a blood donor. I was born and raised in Gauteng and there you can donate blood from the age of 16. So that is what I did for my 16th birthday.

“I also inquired about becoming a bone marrow donor but that was refused because I’ve had a major operation so it disqualifies me. They have a list of very strict rules.”

It was suggested to Fedele that she donate platelets instead. Tiny blood cells, platelets, assist your blood to form clots by binding together at the site of damage and stopping bleeding.

“Most people don’t know what blood platelets are. So I asked what they are and where does it (donating) take place.”

She was told to contact the blood donation bank’s head office and samples of her blood were taken to check her platelet count.

“For me, it’s quite simple. It’s something I can do for my community. It is just an hour and a half of my time every few weeks. It literally saves lives. It’s become an essential part of my life,” Fedele said.

Dr Greg Bellairs, chief executive and medical director of the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), said: “Platelet transfusions are most commonly required for patients with severe haemorrhage or patients having bone marrow transplants, for example as treatment for leukaemia.”

