Capetonians advised of the new and amended by-laws they will soon have to adhere to

Cape Town– Capetonians will now have to contend with new and amended by-laws after the City of Cape Town’s safety and security portfolio committee approved four by-laws. The committee unanimously approved the four by-laws for adoption at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The by-laws are amendments to the traffic by-law, animal keeping by-law and the by-law relating to streets, public places and prevention of noise nuisances. The fourth by-law is the new unlawful occupation by-law. The portfolio committee first began the process in 2019, with the proposed amendments to the traffic by-law. All four pieces of legislation went through a process of public participation before being finalised for approval.

Safety and security portfolio committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe said: “The approval by the portfolio committee is the first step. From here, the documents will serve before the mayoral committee, and then final approval will need to be obtained from full council. “As chairperson of the committee that drove these processes, I am incredibly thankful for the inputs we received on these matters. And, while they may be wide-ranging in nature, all four by-laws are underpinned by our commitment, as a caring administration, to public safety and safeguarding the rights of all of our residents, as well as our four-legged companions.” Animal-keeping by-law - It’s now mandatory for cats, dogs over six months old in Cape Town to be sterilised

The by-law has been in place since 2010, and has served as a guide to pet ownership, the welfare of working equines and more. The City said that the updated by-law is far more comprehensive, and provides a very clear guide to animal owners or caregivers, breeders of animals and the public at large, as to how to apply the duty to care principle to all animals within the City’s jurisdiction. “While the existing provisions around the number of animals to be kept on specific properties and animal sterilisation, among others, are retained and strengthened, the amended by-law includes specific sections relating to dog fighting, the keeping of other categories of animals like bees, and expands the scope of the legislation to include places of business like pet parlours, pet day care centres and hotels, as well as persons operating in the animal welfare sector,” the City said.

Traffic by-law – Cape drivers can now have their vehicles impounded for driving recklessly The by-law was first introduced in 2011 to provide for the regulation of public transport vehicles and traffic within the City’s jurisdiction, as provided for in the Constitution. Among the additions to the by-law, are those dealing with the powers and duties of authorised officials, equipment on or in respect of vehicles, animals and driving while under the influence.

The amended by-law also makes provision for the impoundment of vehicles in certain instances, as has been the case with public transport vehicles for many years. Impoundment of public transport and private vehicles will take place in instances where drivers are under the influence of alcohol, drive in a reckless and/or negligent manner or participate in illegal street racing. The amended by-law also solidifies regulations around public transport, and allows for clearer regulation of the e-hailing sector by requiring that such vehicles are clearly marked and displaying their operating licences.

Streets, public places and prevention of noise nuisances by-law The City’s by-law relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances has been in existence since 2007 and aligns with similar pieces of legislation in other metropolitan municipalities around the country. The amendments to the by-law focus on the enforcement of the provisions in the legislation, and explicitly set out the powers of the City’s authorised officials, while also providing for measures to prevent the abuse of those powers.

“The amendments are designed to help resolve complaints more effectively, but also mitigate risks to the City, individuals and landowners by ensuring necessary and ongoing enforcement actions are supported by legislation,” the City said. The City added that to ensure the prohibition is “enforced humanely and in compliance with the Constitution”, the by-law has been amended to provide for the following: A person found sleeping in a public place without authority will first be issued with a compliance notice.

Such a person only commits an offence if the person refuses a reasonable offer of alternative shelter.

A court may not sentence a guilty person to prison. It may only fine the person. (Read more: 'What does the CoCT expect will happen when all street people have a criminal record?')

“Therefore, any concerns about the impact of the amendments on persons living on the street should be considered together with the primary focus of the City to first offer social interventions before enforcement actions take place. “The City has an obligation to make sure that our public open spaces and our city remain sustainable, that there is equality before the law, and that while we are offering assistance to help people off the streets, our by-laws are being applied to everybody at the same time,” the City said. Unlawful occupation by-law (Read more: Fears that new draft by-law will force Cape families into homelessness)

Unlawful occupation is already illegal but national legislation does not create effective prohibitions against the actions involved in invading the land and building structures. “There are also large gaps in the PIE Act due to the failure by national government to promulgate regulations in terms of the act. This by-law aims to enable the City to enhance its management of informality through the Managed Settlements Programme, and to prevent the unlawful occupation of land and buildings,” the City said. “Apart from the health and safety hazards associated with settling on land that is unsuitable for habitation, unlawful occupation hampers planned projects and programmes, results in disruptions to basic services as settlements are situated on top of bulk services infrastructure, and also impacts on the environmental health of waterways.”