Capetonians and tourists warned of ATM scammers over the festive season

Cape Town - ATM fraud is still very much a problem in Cape Town, according to Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). CCID CEO Tasso Evangelinos said it is an ongoing problem in the CBD and previously said, “There has been a slight increase in opportunistic crime especially related to ATM fraud, which is aimed at overseas visitors.”

Evangelinos said It is one of the main petty crimes in the CBD, as police issued a warning on Tuesday for holidaymakers and residents to remain vigilant of criminals who may target them during the festive season. The warning came just days after two men were arrested on Friday for alleged fraud-related crimes. Cape Town’s Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith explained that Law Enforcement Auxiliary officers on patrol in Green Point noticed a suspicious vehicle in an area that had become the recent target of various ATM crimes, including card-swapping activities.

“Officers began following the vehicle but as soon as the occupants became aware, they set off at speed trying to evade the Law Enforcement officers. “Calling for additional backup, a high-speed chase ensued through Prestwich Street, into the CBD and into Bree Street, where additional units arriving were able to successfully blockade the suspects’ vehicle. ”Both suspects were quickly surrounded but in their efforts to escape they tried in vain to resist arrest.

Officers overpowered both suspects and successfully detained both a 38-year-old male, residing in Kenilworth and his accomplice, a 34-year-old male residing in Gugulethu. “The rental vehicle that had been used in their get-away was found to be fitted with false number plates and within their possession were several Point-Of-Sale devices, along with two-way radios and a security cap as is often used to fool tourists into believing a scammer is in fact a legitimate security official. “Both suspects were arrested at Cape Town SAPS under several charges including possession of stolen property, fraud, reckless and negligent driving, resisting arrest and intimidation.”

He added that a further search of the vehicle uncovered a calculator with double-sided adhesive tape still stuck to the underside, believed to have been used in a previous incident in Sea Point where the foreign tourist had been instructed that it was a device they were obligated to enter in their card’s secret pin code. “Additional efforts are being made to link the suspects to several other registered cases, but this enforcement success shows the greater context of how criminals target the tourism industry in various forms within Cape Town. “A strong collaboration has been formed between the City's enforcement services, the private banking sector and the South African Police Service, in the resistance against a worldwide increase of ATM-related crimes.”

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut warned of three potential areas where one could be scammed. “As the calendar year draws to a close, ushering in the festive season period, police in the Western Cape in line with the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan would like all inhabitants, shoppers and holidaymakers to remain vigilant at all times in the interest of their safety. “With card fraud, card users embarking on point of sale and online shopping experiences must exercise extreme caution when transacting.