Capetonians can ‘breath again’ as ‘death ship’ sails away

Cape Town - Capetonians finally breathed a fresh sigh of relief as the notorious “death ship”, which caused a stink across the peninsula, left Cape Town on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed the Al Kuwait vessel, transporting around 19 000 livestock from Brazil to the Middle East, left the Port of Cape Town to continue on its journey.

The arrival of the vessel, owned by the Al Mawashi shipping company, caused an uproar on Monday when residents took to social media, questioning where the stench was coming from. Authorities later revealed the smell was as a result of the animals being left drenched in their own faeces after being on board the vessel for over two weeks. The NSPCA said the ship set sail after the required feed was loaded onto the vessel.

“Compromised animals were discovered, including diseased and injured animals. The NSPCA humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship and others were found dead. “NSPCA veterinary consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, ensured veterinary treatment of other animals.” The organisation said the incident was a stark reminder that the live export of animals by sea was a “gruesome and outdated practise” that inflicted unnecessary suffering on sentient beings.

“It underscores the urgent need for legislative reform and heightened global awareness to end this cruelty once and for all. “This method of trade causes pain, suffering and distress to many animals, including high mortality rates occurring during the voyage. “The NSPCA stands firm in its assertion that no country possesses the capacity or competence to ensure or guarantee adequate animal welfare standards aboard livestock vessels.”

Woodstock resident, Farieda Payne, 50, said the were overjoyed to wish the ship Bon Voyage, and hoped it never returned. The area was badly impacted by the stench from the harbour. “We are so relieved that it is gone and we can live our lives.

“We are all like Toni Braxton and we can finally ‘Breathe Again’. “It was nauseating living like that; we hardly even ate. “We would make sandwiches or quick noodles just to fill our stomachs. We hope to never see that ship again.

They are not welcome here in Cape Town, treating animals like that." Photographs taken on the Al Kuwait shipping vessel show cattle drenched in faeces. Picture: NSPCA Meanwhile, Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the draft Western Cape Powers Bill called for greater control over the port. "The Western Cape Powers Bill calls for the Western Cape Government to get greater control over the management of the port and trade.