Capetonians can expect slightly cooler weather after recent hot and humid conditions

Cape Town - After the recent hot and humid weather in the province, the South African Weather Service’s latest weather update indicated La Niña conditions were expected to continue during summer, with enhanced probabilities of above-normal rainfall. The weather service’s most recent Seasonal Climate Watch revealed the El Niño-Southern Oscillation played an important role in summer rainfall as the country moved further towards summer season.

The increased likelihood of a weak La Niña during early summer was expected to be favourable for above-normal rainfall in that period. The forecast showed Cape Town should prepare for more hot and humid days leading up to Christmas, with low clouds and some rain after Boxing Day on Sunday. The weather service said the Western Cape, along with the larger part of the country, received normal to above normal rainfall over spring, bringing relief to the western interior of the country that had suffered drought.

“Good rainfall continued into the month of December with most of the country receiving above-normal rainfall during the first 10 days of December,” said the weather service. La Niña conditions were expected to continue during summer, and the predicted rainfall over the larger part of the country would be that of above-normal rainfall throughout the seasons, from January until May. The Weather Network said La Niña was a natural climate phenomenon over the Pacific Ocean known for bringing wet weather and rising sea levels.