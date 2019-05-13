OUTRAGE: The Zeenatul Islam Mosque in Muir Street, District Six. File picture

Cape Town - Social media has not reacted kindly following the news that two mosques located in the Cape Town CBD were facing intense scrutiny during Ramadaan.

In the Bo-Kaap, worshippers at the Mogamediyah Mosque in Vos Street  were slapped with parking fines, while in District Six a complaint had been lodged about the Adhan (call to prayer) by the Zeenatul Islam Mosque in Muir Street.

The Zeenatul Islam trust said in a statement: “The masjid’s position is that the Athaan (Adhan) has been rendered audibly by the best means available since its inception in 1919. 

“This continued through District Six’s establishment in Cape Town as a vibrant community and continued through the forced removals.”

The news that complaints were made about the call to prayer, and that the muslim community were facing fine while attending Mosque, did not go over lightly:

Even outgoing Premier Helen Zille weighed in on the matter saying that she would look into the complaints.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “They are allowed to apply to the necessary traffic regulator in order to be exempted from that. It will be followed by closing off the road to the venue and allowing parking space. That’s responsible citizenship.”

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said a complaint was lodged with the police and said that the City had engaged with the mosque.

Cape Argus