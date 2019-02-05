Owners of properties in the Bo-Kaap area, and other interested and affected parties, are reminded of the sector hearings about the proposed heritage protection overlay zone. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Owners of properties in the Bo-Kaap area, and other interested and affected parties, are reminded of the sector hearings about the proposed heritage protection overlay zone.



The hearings are scheduled for Saturday, 9 February 2019.





The public participation process for the proposed Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ) for the Bo-Kaap area is in its third week now with the closing date for submissions and comments being 22 February 2019.





The sector hearings are scheduled to take place as follows:

On Saturday 9 February 2019 at the Cape Town Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, in the Banqueting Hall on the 5th floor

Representatives from industry will make submissions from 10:00 onwards

Representatives from community-based organisations will make submissions from 14:00 onwards

Those wanting to participate in the hearings are requested to please confirm their attendance by sending an email to [email protected]

"I’m encouraging everyone that are interested in the protection of the Bo-Kaap area’s heritage to familiarise themselves with the impact that the proposed HPOZ will have on new developments, restorations, and the maintenance and alteration of properties. It’s important that we protect our heritage buildings so that future generations can learn from our communities and gain insight about our history ," said the City’s Executive Mayor, Dan Plato .





"That said, we also want and need to get residents and industry’s input about the proposal. We all have a shared interest in the future of Cape Town and the suburbs that form part of this vibrant city, and we have a shared responsibility to contribute to the dialogue."





The City’s proposal to include the Bo-Kaap area in an HPOZ is aimed at conserving the neighbourhood’s unique historical character and way of life by managing development in a sustainable and considered manner.





Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, added: " We invite community-based organisations and stakeholders from the property industry to attend the hearings this weekend. This is the ideal opportunity to present comments, to make proposals, and to bring your concerns to our attention.





"Our heritage officials will give a presentation on the proposed HPOZ. Thus, this will also be an informative session for those who want to know more. We want as many residents and stakeholders as possible to participate in this commenting process so that we can map the way forward, together."





All land units within the City have a base zoning that determines what the land can be used for, and how the land may be developed. An HPOZ sets additional development rules over and above the provisions of a base zoning. Thus, development applications for properties within an HPOZ are assessed more critically, with additional focus on the impact that the development proposal will have on the heritage value of the building and site, and the area at large.





The proposed HPOZ for the Bo-Kaap extends to the Table Mountain National Park, and includes the northern green verges to the north-west of Strand Street, and includes Buitengracht Street between the intersections with Carisbrook and Strand Street.





"At least 615 properties in the Bo-Kaap will be affected by the City’s proposed HPOZ. The main purpose of an HPOZ is to prevent inappropriate development and alterations within an area of significant heritage value. The HPOZ also allows the City to impose conditions to the approval to ensure that the heritage value of the building or site is protected or enhanced. I encourage residents to read the guideline document on this proposal if they haven’t done so already," said Nieuwoudt.





The guideline document is available on the City’s website at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay and provides information about the history of the Bo-Kaap and the purpose of the HPOZ, the heritage principles, how the proposed HPOZ will be implemented and managed, and the implications to property owners and potential developers.





Apart from being accessible online, the document is available for public viewing during office hours at the following venues:

Subcouncil 16 office on the 11th floor at 44 Wale Street

Metro Office on the 5th floor at 44 Wale Street

Table Bay District Planning Office on the 2nd floor of the Media City Building on the corner of Adderley Street and Hertzog Boulevard

Objections and comments, together with reasons, may be submitted before or on 22 February 2019:

By sending an email to [email protected]

Online at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay

