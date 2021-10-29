Capetonians encouraged by City of Cape Town to maintain their loved ones’ graves

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that individual graves of their loved ones are looked after through basic maintenance. “As we emerge from the third wave of Covid-19, the City recognises that the national lockdown regulations over the past 18 months have resulted in the public not being able to visit our cemeteries.

“It is a tradition for many to visit family graves to pay tribute to their loved ones who have passed, but also to maintain their graves, and the memorial work on these final resting places,” Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien said. The City of Cape Town said that it is responsible for the overall upkeep of its cemeteries, but not the maintenance or memorial work on individual graves. “We ask that residents please assist us in this regard by ensuring that individual graves are looked after through basic maintenance and that any memorial work, crosses or other elements on the grave remain in good condition.

“City cemeteries have once again been open to visitors for several weeks now, and many people have taken up the opportunity,” Badroodien said. The City said that Sundays are particularly popular and that this Sunday is “Visit a Cemetery Day”, commemorated on the last Sunday of October in the US. All City cemeteries will be open between 09:00 and 16:00 on Sunday.

Badroodien added that water is not always available on site, so visitors must not forget to bring a bottle of water should they plan to bring flowers. The public is also reminded that the construction of memorials (brick and mortar) is not permitted without a Memorial Permit. However, informal decoration, planting of grass/ground covers and dressing of the grave is something which many people take pride in doing. The City also encourages people to be selective and reduce costs with regards to the type of materials used for memorial work, as well as purchasing items (e.g. flowers, portions of fencing or granite/bricks) from unaccredited sellers at nearby traffic lights or questionable sources.