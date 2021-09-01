Capetonians encouraged to comment on neighbourhood plans for Bo-Kaap, District Six

Cape Town - The long-awaited draft local spatial development frameworks (LSDFs) for District Six and Bo-Kaap are now available for public comment. The City of Cape Town is calling on residents, the local communities of these areas, and other interested and affected parties to submit their comments by October 31, 2021.

District Six draft LSDF The purpose of the LSDF is to re-establish this once vibrant neighbourhood, to create a sense of belonging, and to establish a multicultural community. It formulates a spatial vision, related policy guidelines and interventions that will assist to rebuild the future of District Six in a sustainable manner, and to integrate and connect the district with the surrounding areas.

The spatial vision for District Six is important as it will set the scene for decision making related to the nature and form of future interventions. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The spatial vision for District Six is important as it will set the scene for decision making related to the nature and form of future interventions such as the land restitution by the National Government, public realm or public open spaces, infrastructure, and other upgrades. City’s Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said: “The redevelopment of District Six is one of the most important redress projects we will see in Cape Town in coming years. “The local neighbourhood plan will determine the look and feel of District Six long after the houses for beneficiaries have been built by the National Government.

“I am calling on all residents to please get involved and to submit their comments and views on the draft LSDF.” “We have had many engagements with the community and other residents over the past year or so. The draft LSDF is the outcome of the close collaboration between the City, residents and stakeholders over many months. “We are looking forward to taking this journey with residents, and to create a neighbourhood at the foot of Table Mountain that is vibrant, beautiful, inclusive, and sustained by a strong local economy,” Nieuwoudt added.

Bo-Kaap draft LSDF The Bo-Kaap is the oldest residential neighbourhood in South Africa and one of Cape Town's most iconic areas, with its rich history and unique architecture.

Many Bo-Kaap families have been living there for generations, and have contributed significantly to our cultural heritage. The City recognises that this heritage should be protected and enhanced to the benefit of the local community and Capetonians in general, through coordinated sustainable development. The draft local neighbourhood plan takes into consideration the exceptional potential that Bo-Kaap offers in terms of tourism and economic opportunities for its residents, and quality of life for those who call this their home.

Cape Town-180611 THE AUCTION of the historic Tana Baru cemetery in Bo-Kaap was cancelled due to public pressure but families who own parts of the cemetery , still wanted to sell the land. Photographer: Phando Jikelo It focuses on what the Bo-Kaap could look like in future, the local access and movement, the type of developments that should take place and where, while also preserving the Bo-Kaap’s unique heritage, culture and way of living. “I want to encourage the community and residents of the Bo-Kaap to please participate in this process and to be actively involved in refining the draft LSDF. “Once approved, this plan will play a pivotal role in the regeneration of the Bo-Kaap in coming years, and enhancing a sense of place and community,” said Nieuwoudt.