Capetonians encouraged to cool down this coming summer at City pools

Cape Town - Capetonians City is encouraging residents to cool down at its water facilities, which will open in time for the school holidays. Community Services and Health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said the Recreation and Parks Department was ensuring as many of its pools and spray parks as possible were ready to open by October 3.

Of the City’s 38 swimming pools, 32 will open this season, as well as four of the six spray parks. “The pandemic over the past few seasons meant facilities were either closed or only a limited number of bathers could enjoy them. I am excited that the majority of our recreational water facilities will open, and in time for the school holidays in October,” she said. Cape Town Weather office forecaster Kate Turner said the outlook indicated that above normal maximum temperatures would be experienced in spring and the start of summer.

Van der Ross said: “I want to encourage our visitors to make use of, and take ownership of, these facilities. They are there for all our residents to enjoy responsibly and it is our collective duty to ensure they are not vandalised, burgled or broken down.” Some of the swimming pools that will be be open are Athlone, Bellville, Bonteheuwel, Delft, Goodwood, Hanover Park, Manenberg, Lentegeur, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Newlands, Retreat, Westridge, Wynberg, Zandvlei, Kuilsriver, Blue Downs, Khayelitsha, Monwabisi, Strand, Kensington, Langa, Long Street, Trafalgar, Wesfleur and Sea Point. The pools that will remain closed, due to ongoing repairs and maintenance, are Elsies River, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela, Eastridge and Observatory.

“Du Noon spray park will open on December 12, while Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Valhalla Park are likely to open later, once repairs to these facilities are completed. “The Ocean View and Scottsville spray parks will remain closed as all the equipment, including the overhead water sprayers, have been damaged by vandalism,” she said. [email protected]