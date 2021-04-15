Capetonians encouraged to join #JusticeForLulu protest

Cape Town - Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community have been urged show their support and join the peaceful #JusticeForLulu protest from Cape Peninsula University of Technology to Parliament. The body of Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela, 40, was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of his murder accused. It is believed that Ntuthela was murdered because he was gay. According to police, Nthuthela’s body was found 11 days after he was allegedly murdered, and the suspect was hospitalised “for his mental condition”. Eastern Cape police spokesman, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that is alleged that on March 31, the suspect burnt his bedding at his house in Matana Street in Kwanobuhle. “Andile 'Lulu' Ntuthela is described by those who knew and loved him as the life of the party and the warmest ray of sunshine. He was always ready with a smile and a heart full of compassion and understanding.

“He was someone who brought joy and laugher into every space he walked into. He was a son, a lover, and a beloved member of our community. And it hurts speaking about him in the past tense,” a statement from the organisers said.

“Andile was more than just a hashtag, he is a life gone too soon. His death comes less than two weeks after we lost Siphamandla Khoza. We demanded #JusticeForSpha, we are demanding #JusticeForLulu.”

Sphamandla Khoza, a gay man from Inanda in Durban, was reportedly stabbed to death in a suspected LGBTQIA+ hate crime.

According to reports, Khoza, 34, was beaten, stabbed and had his throat slit by an unconfirmed number of assailants.

The protest is being organised by Tutu Zondo, a filmmaker and writer, who is putting the march together with members of Ntuthela’s family and the support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s important that we raise these issues because the LGBTQIA+ community is one that has existed on the fringes of society for too long.

“We have never really had our stories and realities told. Our existence isn’t fully acknowledged and protected. Now is the time for that to change, especially in South Africa,” Zondo said.

“We have an incredible bill of rights that has protections for LGBTQIA+ people but those protections aren’t always upheld and enforced. We’re losing too many LGBTQIA+ people due to hate and bigotry.

“The community is being murdered in the most brutal and dehumanizing ways, South Africa has one of the highest cases of ’correctional rape’ in the world and the average lifespan of a black trans woman is 35.

“These issues aren’t being reported enough. People aren’t angry enough. We need people to show up and make our voices heard - we need to stand united and say ’enough is enough’,” Zondo said.

The protest is scheduled to begin at CPUT at 12pm where protesters will then be making their way towards Parliament.

Participants have been urged to practice social distancing and wear their masks throughout the peaceful protest.

Cape Argus