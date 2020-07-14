Capetonians have mixed emotions on reinstated alcohol ban and curfew

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday an immediate ban on the sale of alcohol and the reinstatement of a national curfew from 9pm to 4am. Capetonians had mixed emotions on the new restrictions. Simone Borez, 39, from Grassy Park said she was in agreement with the government’s alcohol ban and curfew, but raised other concerns. “We will not die because of the alcohol ban but my concern is thousands of people will be jobless. Retrenchments are on the cards. We have bigger problems like the lack of equal education, homelessness, people dying of hunger, people living in shacks in this cold weather, and government officials stealing millions.” Simone Borez, 39, from Grassy Park Zandile Myeki, 26, from Gugulethu said: “It is a good idea in terms of decreasing the high volume of people running around and using the little money they have that they could use for basic needs. Also taking into perspective the level of physical abuse when people are under the influence of alcohol. “Another thing is, a mask is not a biological organ that humans are born with, so when people are under the influence of alcohol they easily get irritated and remove the mask which contributes to the spread of Covid-19.” Stanley Jacobs, 40, from Strandfontein said: “If there are no strict measurements in place this will mean nothing, people will still go around and disobey the curfew.

“Previously during level 5 of lockdown, we have witnessed with the ban of alcohol that our hospitals had less strain because there were not a lot of alcohol-related incidents.

“So I think there will be less strain with the ban now again on hospitals.

“However, I want to add the people who drank responsibly also now have to suffer. Business owners are also suffering financial losses so it has a positive and negative effect.”

He said the ban on alcohol could lead to an increase in looting of liquor stores and overpriced, illicitly sold alcohol.

Esther Namfukwe, 32, from Gardens

Esther Namfukwe, 32, from Gardens said: “The only problem is how people drink; they misuse it, they drink it like water. It brings conflict in their families, even killings because the brain is not functioning well, so whether it is banned or not they can’t control people over it because they will still have other options to drink self-made ones.

“Though it might be difficult to be home at a certain time, we need to know that our health is more important. * don’t think it will actually help flatten the curve due to some irresponsible people who don’t take this pandemic seriously.”

Chad Daniels, 21, from Hanover Park said: “The fact that the implementation took effect immediately is a smart move to stop a rush of sales in alcohol at stores.

“However, it’s really not enough to say this is the reason it’s not working and we need to stop it.

“I do see anumber of reports stating that hospitals are feeling the pressure, but this should’ve been expected as they predicted the numbers months ago but didn’t prepare themselves.

“As a drinker I feel that the government doesn’t fully allow people to make suggestions and lay down laws quite abruptly. It’s really not the best decision they made thus far.”

Chad Daniels, 21, Hanover Park

[email protected]