Capetonians in for a cooler week with cloudy skies expected as autumn season blows in

Cape Town - Cape Town residents are in for a much cooler week this week as the autumn season blows in with heavy winds and slight to moderate rains. Upon releasing its detailed weather forecast for the week on Sunday evening, the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued two impact-based warnings covering the City of Cape Town, the Southern Central Karoo districts and other parts of the Western Cape.

In its first warning, with predicted weather for the city of Cape Town, Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. According to the national weather service, Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms would result in localised flooding over the City of Cape Town, the southern Central Karoo districts, Witzenberg, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities. In its second warning, Saws issued an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and flash flooding as well as damaging winds, leading to damage to infrastructure in the Overberg and Garden Route districts municipalities of the Western Cape.

However, unlike other parts of the province, expected to experience moderate to heavy rains between today and Saturday. Capetonians can expect light rains between today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday, March 7) and then cloudy skies until Saturday. Rainfall forecast for Tuesday 7 March 2023. pic.twitter.com/GfTYAIsgh4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2023