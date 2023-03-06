Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Capetonians in for a cooler week with cloudy skies expected as autumn season blows in

Cape Town residents are in for a much cooler week this week as the autumn season blows in with heavy winds and slight to moderate rains. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town residents are in for a much cooler week this week as the autumn season blows in with heavy winds and slight to moderate rains. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Published Mar 6, 2023

Share

Cape Town - Cape Town residents are in for a much cooler week this week as the autumn season blows in with heavy winds and slight to moderate rains.

Upon releasing its detailed weather forecast for the week on Sunday evening, the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued two impact-based warnings covering the City of Cape Town, the Southern Central Karoo districts and other parts of the Western Cape.

In its first warning, with predicted weather for the city of Cape Town, Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

According to the national weather service, Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms would result in localised flooding over the City of Cape Town, the southern Central Karoo districts, Witzenberg, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities.

In its second warning, Saws issued an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and flash flooding as well as damaging winds, leading to damage to infrastructure in the Overberg and Garden Route districts municipalities of the Western Cape.

More on this

However, unlike other parts of the province, expected to experience moderate to heavy rains between today and Saturday.

Capetonians can expect light rains between today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday, March 7) and then cloudy skies until Saturday.

On Saturday, March 11, Saws’ weather forecast for Cape Town predicts slight rain with a rain probability of about 30%.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said it had received no calls for major incidents across the city.

However, Disaster Risk Management teams were deployed to clear flooded and blocked roadways in various communities across the city.

Related Topics:

SA Weather ServiceCity of Cape TownWeatherSafetyMunicipalities

Share

Recent stories by:

Nomalanga Tshuma