Cape Town - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) hosted Armed Forces Day (AFD) 2019 in Cape Town with activities that started on 16 February and culminated on 21 February 2019, with the commemoration of the SS Mendi and a parade at Table View Beach
President Ramaphosa commenced Armed Forces Day on Thursday with a wreath laying at the Lower Campus of the University of Cape Town by the SS Mendi Memorial.

The commemoration of the fateful sinking of the SS Mendi reflects on when over 600 South African men perished in the icy waters of the English Channel, of which 607 were from the South African Native Labour Corps and 33 crew members.

The six-day Armed Forces  event started on Saturday in Mandela Park Sports Stadium. Khayelitsha. There were also events at the V&A Waterfront and a night shooting at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.

From Monday until Wednesday 20 February 2019, Sunrise Beach was closed off to the public with no one being allowed into the beach area, as an assortment of heavy military fighting vehicles and platforms positioned in an extended line on the beach for the night shoot that employed live ammunition on 19 February 2019. 

The public's reaction to all the Armed Forces Day has been very divided with people either enjoying the festivities or voicing their annoyances over the activities.

Can we please NOT do this #ArmedForcesDay EVER again?

Blouberg Beach front is a sight to behold today #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/b8cKoXXEpU

I meaaan, its cool in one way. Buuuut also surely this shit costs SO much money, while probably like 100m up the road in Muizenberg theres people homeless/hungry and shit. The world is a weird place.

Funny how all those who are against #ArmedForcesDay are quick to say that the army should be deployed the gang ridden areas.
If you hate what they do, why do you want to keep them?

Had an awesome morning at the #ArmedForcesDay. Was nice to see our country's brave men and women doing their stuff. Nice to see our subs doing more than chasing sharks or that more than one Grippen is airworthy. Well done SANDF. pic.twitter.com/3n3kWWDV13

#ArmedForcesDay is just waste of taxpayers money 👊🏼

#ArmedForcesDay Good people please make peace wth de fact dat we here bt nt 2 invade ur space bt wth de idea 2 show our fellow South Africans of hw ready our force is. It is called combat readiness so unfortunately de gud things been done arwnd u won't make evrybody happy pic.twitter.com/cFQkTslfR8

BREAKING: Marine life advised to vacate Muizenberg area as SA Military shoots several hundred tonnes of live ammunition into False Bay to prove "military preparedness" in case they should ever need to shoot several hundred tonnes of live ammunition into False Bay. #ArmedForcesDay

It’s not like we have the privilege 363 nights of the year of peaceful sleep. Imagine if some people had this going on all the time. Oh wait, they do. Let’s be grateful for our peace and be concerned for those places which are haunted by those sounds night after night.

We came to commemorate #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/EZJUssfGAF

Not all went well at this year's event some #Army vehicles got stuck in beach sand leaving the #SANDF redfaced #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/b5LOvGfATY

