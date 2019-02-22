Can we please NOT do this #ArmedForcesDay EVER again?— Mr D (@DarronDiesel) February 21, 2019
Blouberg Beach front is a sight to behold today #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/b8cKoXXEpU— Isaac Matheta Swafo (@ImSwafo) February 21, 2019
I meaaan, its cool in one way. Buuuut also surely this shit costs SO much money, while probably like 100m up the road in Muizenberg theres people homeless/hungry and shit. The world is a weird place.— ||Dragan|Kuruzović|| (@MovesLikeDragan) February 19, 2019
Funny how all those who are against #ArmedForcesDay are quick to say that the army should be deployed the gang ridden areas.— Tumelo Sithole (@iTumeloSithole) February 21, 2019
If you hate what they do, why do you want to keep them?
Had an awesome morning at the #ArmedForcesDay. Was nice to see our country's brave men and women doing their stuff. Nice to see our subs doing more than chasing sharks or that more than one Grippen is airworthy. Well done SANDF. pic.twitter.com/3n3kWWDV13— Will Scott (@guillum) February 21, 2019
#ArmedForcesDay is just waste of taxpayers money 👊🏼— MakhafolaPholo (@PholoMakhafola) February 21, 2019
#ArmedForcesDay Good people please make peace wth de fact dat we here bt nt 2 invade ur space bt wth de idea 2 show our fellow South Africans of hw ready our force is. It is called combat readiness so unfortunately de gud things been done arwnd u won't make evrybody happy pic.twitter.com/cFQkTslfR8— MELLOW YELLOW😋😋😋 (@mellowzr) February 20, 2019
BREAKING: Marine life advised to vacate Muizenberg area as SA Military shoots several hundred tonnes of live ammunition into False Bay to prove "military preparedness" in case they should ever need to shoot several hundred tonnes of live ammunition into False Bay. #ArmedForcesDay— Emma Turd (@emmaturd) February 18, 2019
It’s not like we have the privilege 363 nights of the year of peaceful sleep. Imagine if some people had this going on all the time. Oh wait, they do. Let’s be grateful for our peace and be concerned for those places which are haunted by those sounds night after night.— Matt Godfrey (@MattPGodfrey) February 19, 2019
We came to commemorate #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/EZJUssfGAF— Phindz29 (@phindz29) February 21, 2019
Not all went well at this year's event some #Army vehicles got stuck in beach sand leaving the #SANDF redfaced #ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/b5LOvGfATY— Anthoneyvdm (@anthoneyvdm) February 21, 2019