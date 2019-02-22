President Cyril Ramaphosa Commander-in-Chief of the South African Armed Forces host the 2019 Armed Forces Day in Cape Town. Armed Forces Day celebrates and honours members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) and gives members of the public an opportunity to witness and take pride the human and technological capability of the armed forces. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

at Table View Beach Cape Town - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) hosted Armed Forces Day (AFD) 2019 in Cape Town with activities that started on 16 February and culminated on 21 February 2019, with the commemoration of the SS Mendi and a parade





President Ramaphosa commenced Armed Forces Day on Thursday with a wreath laying at the Lower Campus of the University of Cape Town by the SS Mendi Memorial.





The commemoration of the fateful sinking of the SS Mendi reflects on when over 600 South African men perished in the icy waters of the English Channel, of which 607 were from the South African Native Labour Corps and 33 crew members.





The six-day Armed Forces event started on Saturday in Mandela Park Sports Stadium. Khayelitsha. There were also events at the V&A Waterfront and a night shooting at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.





From Monday until Wednesday 20 February 2019, Sunrise Beach was closed off to the public with no one being allowed into the beach area, as an assortment of heavy military fighting vehicles and platforms positioned in an extended line on the beach for the night shoot that employed live ammunition on 19 February 2019.