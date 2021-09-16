CapeargusNews
Capetonians share fond memories of beloved ice-cream seller Boeta Cassiem

Cape Town - Capetonians shared their fondest memories of one of Newlands cricket stadium’s favourite sons, Moegamat “Boeta” Cassiem after his death on Thursday.

Boeta Cassiem sold ice-cream at Newlands for more than 55 years, right up until he was diagnosed with renal failure.

His little one-liners – such as “a sucker to make you wakker” and “a lolly to make you jolly” – made him a firm favourite with cricket fans and players alike.

The Western Province Cricket Association on Thursday paid tribute to Cassiem and chief executive Michael Canterbury led the tributes: “Boeta Cassiem’s memory will forever be etched into the history of this famous ground. His infectious personality resonated with locals as well as international supporters and his passing will leave a huge hole in the overall match-day experience. Our sincere condolences to the family at this very sad time.”

WPCA president Ashraf Burns: “Thank you, Boeta Cassiem, for all the special memories. You brought the heart to Newlands and we will forever remember you for your contribution. You will be dearly missed. May the Almighty grant him a high stage in Paradise and grant contentment to his family and friends.”

He was laid to rest on Thursday in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

Many Capetonians also took to social media and were eager to share their favourites memories and experiences of Boeta Cassiem.

