Capetonians share how they are preparing for an unconventional New Year’s Eve

Cape Town - Capetonians share how they will usher in the new year, as restrictions on gatherings and the lockdown curfew placed a damper on year-end celebrations. Dikeledi Tshayi from Langa said she would be staying at home on New Year’s Eve. “I will be with my family, my two kids and my husband at home. We will have a braai, that’s it. We’re not going to do much because of this coronavirus.” On her hopes for the forthcoming year, she said, “I am hoping this virus goes away. I am hoping for new opportunities… for a better life for people, especially old people because they’ve been suffering a lot.” General worker, Dexter Clint Seconds from Manenberg, said he will be working. “I feel bad (for working) because I am not with the family. That's how we have to celebrate new year, with the family – to go into it with the family.” On his wish for the new year, he said, prosperity.

General worker, Dexter Clint Seconds, 45, from Manenberg.

Kingsley Khumalo who resides in the CBD, said that due to the current situation there was very little, if anything, to celebrate and he would instead remain at home. “My spirit is down. I am empty, completely empty.”

Kingsley Khumalo, 47, says there is little if anything to celebrate.

UWC student, Raghmah Jacobs from Bridgetown said: “On December 31 as we welcome in yet another year, I will be spending the last hours of 2020 with my nearest and dearest, holding their overly sanitised hands as the world and everyone in it prepare to leap towards life, and live it to the fullest.”

UWC student, Raghmah Jacobs, 19, from Bridgetown, Athlone.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the country on Monday night to announce the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, he also revealed his New Year’s Eve plans.

“I will light a candle in Cape Town at exactly midnight on New Year’s Eve in memory of those who have lost their lives and in tribute to those who are on the frontline working to save our lives and protect us from harm.”

