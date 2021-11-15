Capetonians to face bouts of electricity outages this week due to City maintenance

Cape Town - While Eskom has suspended load shedding for the moment, Capetonians will still experience power outages this week, but this time due to the City of Cape Town carrying out required electricity maintenance. The City said starting from Monday, 5 November and for the rest of the week until 21 November, it would have to carry out necessary maintenance on its electrical infrastructure across various areas in the metro.

“This will necessitate supply interruptions for the safety of all concerned,” it said. The City has listed all the areas that will be affected this week but added a caveat that while the information was correct at time of publication, the maintenance was subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen conditions. It added that it was standard practice to notify customers of planned maintenance via a pamphlet delivered door-to-door beforehand.

Residents can see where and when they will be affected below: Despite load shedding being suspended for now, Capetonians will experience power cuts this week due to maintenance by the City of Cape Town. The City has shared the follow tips for people ahead of its scheduled maintenance: Where possible, please switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

The supply could be restored at any time therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption. "Eskom’s load shedding typically cause power faults due to nuisance tripping and increased service requests,“ it said.

“Please wait at least 30 minutes before logging a service request alerting the City that the power in your area has not come back after load shedding. “Sometimes, the issue is already being resolved. City teams will do their best to attend to any outages as soon as possible,” the City added. City’s service channels (don't log the same request multiple times on multiple channels as this contributes to delays):