Capetonians urged to be vigilant and aware of personal safety as they flock to the beaches

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is asking residents to pays close attention to their personal safety when they are making their way to the beach.
The City’s Recreation and Parks Department said it is expecting an increase of visitors to beaches and other public recreational facilities amid the heat advisory issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).
Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said while they welcome visitors with open arms, “it is absolutely critical that everyone pays close attention to their personal safety”.
The City reminds residents of its four golden rules:
- Do not swim under the influence of alcohol
- Do not leave children unsupervised in or around water
- Do be aware of rip currents
- Swim only between the red and yellow flags, where lifeguards are present
“Adherence to the designated and supervised swimming areas is particularly important.
“Cape Town has more than 300km of coastline, and given the prevailing weather conditions, it could be tempting to simply cool off at the nearest beach area,” Van der Ross said.
“However, in the interest of public safety, we plead with visitors to only swim where, and when lifeguards are on duty.”
Resident were advised of bathing areas with active lifeguard deployment between 10am and 6pm: Big Bay, Bikini Beach, Blue Waters, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Danger Beach, Fish Hoek, Gordon’s Bay, Harmony Park, Hout Bay, Llandudno, Macassar, Maiden’s Cove, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Main Beach, Mnandi, Monwabisi, Muizenberg, Silwerstroom (weekends only), St James Tidal Pool, Strand and Strandfontein.