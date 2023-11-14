Capetonians urged to be vigilant and aware of personal safety as they flock to the beaches

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is asking residents to pays close attention to their personal safety when they are making their way to the beach. The City’s Recreation and Parks Department said it is expecting an increase of visitors to beaches and other public recreational facilities amid the heat advisory issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said while they welcome visitors with open arms, “it is absolutely critical that everyone pays close attention to their personal safety”. The City reminds residents of its four golden rules: Do not swim under the influence of alcohol

Do not leave children unsupervised in or around water

Do be aware of rip currents

Swim only between the red and yellow flags, where lifeguards are present “Adherence to the designated and supervised swimming areas is particularly important.