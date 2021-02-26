Capetonians urged to cut down on water usage this weekend

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has requested residents to reduce their water consumption this weekend due to the temporary shut down of the Faure Water Treatment Plant. The City’s Water and Sanitation Department will be temporarily shutting down production at the Faure Water Treatment Plant to enable maintenance and repair work on a bulk water pipeline this weekend. The Faure Water Treatment Plant, which is one of the major treatment plants supplying the City, will be off-line from Friday February 26 at 2pm until Sunday February 28 at 2pm. “Cape Town residents are requested to please minimise non-essential consumption of water this weekend due to work taking place on the 2 400mm Faure bulk water pipeline. “Arrangements have been made to step up production at the Blackheath Water Treatment Plant to compensate while Faure is off-line, and residents should not experience any significant disruption of water supply as a result,” the City said.

“However, there may be slight changes to the taste and colour of water coming out of the taps during changeover of supply. This is no cause for concern, and water remains safe to drink.”

The work involves the replacement of a 1 800mm diameter valve in the vicinity of Ithemba Labs, Eerste River, as well as the repair of two scour/draining valves on this main pipeline that conveys water from the Faure water treatment plant.

The request for residents to reduce consumption while work is under way is a precaution to minimise strain on the system while one of the major treatment plants are off-line.

The Stellenbosch municipality has also been informed to prepare for this as a portion of their drinking water is supplied from this bulk water main.

“The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused, but it is imperative that it maintains its water supply infrastructure to benefit its consumers.”

