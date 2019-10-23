A wet, cold and windy weekend is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape as winter is showing face in late October. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While some Capetonians have been ready to visit the beach, and pull out their summer shorts, it does appear that winter is still eager to show its face. Senior Forecaster for the Cape Town Weather Office, Henning Grobler said that a wet, cold and windy weekend is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

"Rainy conditions are expected from Friday until Tuesday due to a few cold fronts that is going to set in over the Western Cape. The first cold front and most intense cold front is expected to make landfall early Friday morning with a short spell of intense rain early morning. The western mountainous and high lying areas will receive the most rainfall (30-40mm) and the low lying areas around 15-25mm," Grobler said.

"Showers can still be expected throughout Friday into Saturday morning over the western part of the Western Cape. Maximum temperatures will be between 16-19 degrees from Friday until Sunday.

"There will be a break in the rainy conditions from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning. Prefrontal rain is expected to set in over the Western Cape on Sunday morning following by a cold front Sunday afternoon," Grobler added.

"Rainy and windy conditions can be expected over the Cape Metropole on Sunday with showers from the Sunday evening persisting into Tuesday morning with the ridging high pressure behind the cold front. With cold air in circulation maximum temperatures may drop to 15-18 degrees by Monday and Tuesday and will start to recover by Wednesday."

Some have already felt the chill in the air, and posted their discontent with the cooler weather social media.