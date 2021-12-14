Capetonians urged to use beaches along False Bay shoreline responsibly during the festive season

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s coastal management branch has reminded residents and tourists to place their safety, and that of others first when using the popular coastal walkways and tidal pools along the False Bay shoreline, this festive season. These walkways include Muizenberg, St James, Jaggers Walk in Fish Hoek, and the newly refurbished Glencairn walkway.

The very popular Dalebrook, St James and Glencairn tidal pools all form part of this extensive coastal amenity for the enjoyment of visitors. Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, said: “The holiday season is fast approaching and we anticipate an increase in the number of people who will be spending time outdoors. The walkways and beaches in particular, are big attractions for locals and visitors. “With the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people have been working from home and now want to be out there as much as possible. As an athlete myself, I know how nature contributes to one’s well-being. It helps improve our mental health and connects us to Mother Nature,” Andrews said.

“However, I want to urge members of the public to please be mindful of each other when entering shared spaces. If you see the place is packed, kindly consider coming back at another time when there are fewer people around, so that we can practise social-distancing,” he said. The public is reminded that bicycles, scooters and skateboards are not permitted on the walkways. Also, dogs are neither permitted on the walkways, nor at the tidal pools.

Provision for dogs on the coastline in the South Peninsula includes: Muizenberg Beach on a leash at all times, with no dogs permitted from 9am to 6pm between November to March.

Free running between the lighthouse at Fish Hoek all the way, including Clovelly.

Free running along the entire Glencairn Beach.

Free running at Simon’s Town Long Beach.

No dogs are permitted on Seaforth Beach.

Dogs are permitted on a leash from Burghers Walk through to Windmill Beach and Franks Bay. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “City law-enforcement will be carrying out spot checks during the season, and anyone found in breach of these regulations could be fined. “When you arrive at the beach or picnic spot, check the signage to see what is permitted to avoid getting into trouble. Also, please leave your alcohol at home,” said Smith.