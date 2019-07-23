File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - On Monday the SA Weather Service issued a warning of severe weather that will impact the Cape Peninsula in the coming days.

The Western Cape disaster management centre was also alerted by the SA Weather Service that the adverse weather is expected until Tuesday, due to the two cold fronts are rapidly moving towards the Cape.

The Disaster Operations Centre said it has received reports of flooding in formal and informal areas, but are conducting assessments and will provide an update later.

The SA Weather Service also issued a warning that snowfall is expected over the Karoo Hoogland area, in the Cederberg as well as on the Langeberg mountain ranges in the coming days.

The cold weather was no more apparent than on Tuesday morning when Capetonians couldn't help but vent about their frustrations, and irritations. As is often the case in Cape Town, any form of extreme weather conditions have its residents going a bit wonky:

There were some sharing advice for drivers to be more cautious on the roads, and others concerned abvout the less fortunate:

