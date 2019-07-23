File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - On Monday the SA Weather Service issued a warning of severe weather that will impact the Cape Peninsula in the coming days. The Western Cape disaster management centre was also alerted by the SA Weather Service that the adverse weather is expected until Tuesday, due to the two cold fronts are rapidly moving towards the Cape.

The Disaster Operations Centre said it has received reports of flooding in formal and informal areas, but are conducting assessments and will provide an update later.

The SA Weather Service also issued a warning that snowfall is expected over the Karoo Hoogland area, in the Cederberg as well as on the Langeberg mountain ranges in the coming days.

The cold weather was no more apparent than on Tuesday morning when Capetonians couldn't help but vent about their frustrations, and irritations. As is often the case in Cape Town, any form of extreme weather conditions have its residents going a bit wonky:

Cape Town Weather looking very stormy and windy in Lagoon Beach @CapeTalk @TrafficSA

Hope everyone is safe !!!💦💦💦#freshbreakfastshow pic.twitter.com/KvIq4VhsyE — Odwa Time (@ODWAkaTIME) July 23, 2019

I dug out my #Kilimanjaro jacket for this #CapeTown weather. But there is a uncle at the bus stop with a short sleeve shirt. 😳 — Zalene Merrington (@ZaleneM) July 23, 2019

Yes! I saw the closed sign as I drove into the city — Liezel V 🦒 (@liezelv) July 23, 2019

I was driving this morning asking myself "What am I trying to prove by going to work? To whom? For what?" — Ausi (@NthabiWabi) July 23, 2019

Outraged that I’m expected to go to uni in this weather. What kind of scam is this — Sayuri (@sayuriLFC) July 23, 2019

PSA for Capetonians: we all have the weather app, we can see it's raining. Sshhh now. Thanks. — Shae Leigh (@ShaeLeighCT) July 23, 2019

When the weather just makes work difficult 😴 pic.twitter.com/8WvfXDpdDg — Grant (@Grant90566782) July 23, 2019

This CPT weather finna train me to become an Avenger pic.twitter.com/Dwv7qmLI7k — Super hero in training (@tevinmusara) July 23, 2019

Of course I would have no meetings yesterday but then have three meetings with today's weather. pic.twitter.com/hejPfvfbHJ — Eulogi (@Eulogs) July 23, 2019

There were some sharing advice for drivers to be more cautious on the roads, and others concerned abvout the less fortunate:

Terrible weather conditions in CapeTown,however I’m feeling safer with All Wheel Drive In slippery tarmac , please do drive extra careful and cautions out there capetonians and maintaining safe following distance at all times and be visible by switching your headlights on. pic.twitter.com/DYfE9txvQ2 — Mthuthuzeli Mpiti (@mtura712) July 23, 2019

There's way too many churches for people to be sleeping outside on pavements in this cold rainy weather — Asanda NOT Ayanda (@LoveAsandies) July 23, 2019