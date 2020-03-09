Capetonians warned on making false coronavirus claims

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The provincial health department has appealed to the public to refrain from using the coronavirus disease Covid-19 for “personal gain”. This follows an increase in the number of suspected cases reported in the province. However, the department has reiterated that there have been no confirmed positive cases in the Western Cape, and said that stating that one was infected, without surety, led to the misuse of state resources and caused unnecessary panic. On Sunday, Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize confirmed the third positive case of the virus in South Africa. The patient is the wife of the first patient to test positive, a 38-year-old man from Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal. The couple were part of a group of 10 people who had travelled to Italy and returned to South Africa on March 1.

Mkhize said he had communicated with the first confirmed patient as well as his doctor. The doctor said that the patient was responding well and was now asymptomatic - not showing the symptoms of Covid-19.

“At the right time, as determined by the treating doctors, the patient will be retested to check his recovery progress.”

Mkhize said the test results of the six others who were part of the group would be released soon. One other person had not returned to South Africa, and would therefore not be tested.

The Hilton couple’s children have also been tested and the results were negative, but they will remain in self- quarantine as an extra precautionary measure.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) said it would intensify measures to deal with Covid-19 since all confirmed cases came through its airports.

Acsa chief executive Mpumi Mpofu said the company had intensified measures to detect, manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Parliament’s health portfolio committee visited OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday to assess what was being done.

Committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo said: “As committee members, we were impressed by the measures being put in place by Acsa.

“We were also pleased to observe that strict protocols for screening incoming passengers remain in place.”

Hand sanitisers have been placed at various points at airports, and the disinfection of high-contact surfaces has been increased.

Acsa said passengers should continue to practise general hygiene.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department would keep schools informed of any developments that might affect them.

A public hotline has been established should anyone fear that they may be a carrier of Covid-19.

Contact 0860029999 should you display symptoms of the virus.

[email protected]