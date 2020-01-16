The City’s prepaid electricity vending system will be offline overnight on Monday 20 January 2020 until the early hours of Tuesday 21 January 2020. Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has warned its customers to be prepared and ensure that they have electricity as the prepaid system will be temporarily unavailable next week. The City said its prepaid electricity vending system will be offline overnight on Monday 20 January 2020 until the early hours of Tuesday 21 January 2020 for planned maintenance.

The City of Cape Town is completing routine servicing and necessary maintenance work to various parts of the system and supporting infrastructure.

"Customers will not be able to purchase electricity during this time. Customers should please ensure that electricity units are purchased in advance if required so they have sufficient units to carry them through this period," said Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"We thank residents for their cooperation and understanding. We have specifically chosen to do the maintenance during the early hours of the morning to limit the potential inconvenience to our customers."