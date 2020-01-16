The City’s prepaid electricity vending system will be offline overnight on Monday 20 January 2020 until the early hours of Tuesday 21 January 2020. Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has warned its customers to be prepared and ensure that they have electricity as the prepaid system will be temporarily unavailable next week.

The City said its prepaid electricity vending system will be offline overnight on Monday 20 January 2020 until the early hours of Tuesday 21 January 2020 for planned maintenance.

The City of Cape Town is completing routine servicing and necessary maintenance work to various parts of the system and supporting infrastructure.

"Customers will not be able to purchase electricity during this time. Customers should please ensure that electricity units are purchased in advance if required so they have sufficient units to carry them through this period," said Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"We thank residents for their cooperation and understanding. We have specifically chosen to do the maintenance during the early hours of the morning to limit the potential inconvenience to our customers."

The City is also encouraging its residents to switch to prepaid electricity meters.

Mayor Dan Plato, and councillor Maxiti, will be visiting two households in Lotus River on Thursday who will be receiving prepaid meters.

This forms part of the City’s wider replacement programme to upgrade old electricity meters.

The installation of a prepaid meter is also a prerequisite for access to the City of Cape Town’s subsidised Lifeline Tariff and could allow residents access to this financial assistance as well as free units should they meet the qualifying criteria.

@TheCapeArgus

Cape Argus