Ratepayers with property valued at up to R300000 will now be exempted from rates tax, according to the City of Cape Town’s R49billion draft budget. File picture: Bheki Radebe / Independent Newspapers.

Cape Town - Ratepayers with property valued at up to R300 000 could be exempted from rates tax, according to the City of Cape Town’s R49billion draft budget tabled by mayor Dan Plato on Thursday.

Along with the reprieve for some ratepayers, the draft budget focuses on crime, grime and housing, while keeping tariffs at affordable levels for consumers.

An amount of R40.709bn has been allocated for operational expenditure and R8.313bn for capital expenditure. It is a 3.8% increase on the previous year.

Electricity goes up by 8.8% compared to the 15.63% the council pays for its bulk purchase from Eskom.

Plato said that due to the significant increase in property values, the City was in a position to lower the current rate in the rand from 0.754 cents to 0.55 cents, which equates to a reduction of 22%. The threshold from which property tax is levied for residential properties has increased from R200000 to R300000. This means residents will be taxed on the value of properties over and above the first R300000.

In 2018/19 the council approved an annual contribution of R50 a month on properties valued between R400000 and R750000, but amended national legislation now prohibits the practice, and so, from the 2019/20 financial year, the R50 rebate will no longer be granted, and that is compensated for by the increase in the threshold to R300000.

The ANC in the Western Cape rejected the draft budget.

ANC chief whip in the council Xolani Sotashe said that at the last council meeting, the ANC had asked Plato about the high tariffs residents were being charged.

“You (Plato) said there are challengers and if there are people receiving high bills they must be brought to your office. Moody’s has just released figures saying the City of Cape has profited over R4.4bn. Mr Mayor, did you mislead the people of Cape Town when you said you did not make any money out of the high tariffs imposed on Capetonians," Sotashe said.

[email protected]