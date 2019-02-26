Cape Town - Pride provides a platform for every part of Cape Town’s LGBT+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans*, queer, questioning, intersex, non-binary, asexual, polysexual, genderqueer and gender variant people) to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues and campaign for the freedoms that will allow them to live their lives on a genuinely equal footing.
Pride includes people of every race and faith, whether disabled or able-bodied and all sexualities and genders including lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, queer, questioning, intersex, trans*, genderqueer, gender variant or non-binary as well as straight and cis allies.
While the annual parade is taking place on Saturday, March 2, Pride has expanded to include many events in the week leading up the parade. Events already started on February 22, and pride activities will continue to take place throughout this week:
FEBRUARY 26
Bookcase 2 - Berta's
Tues 18:30 · by Cape Town Pride Festival
Berta's
Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
FEBRUARY 26
Morgan McMichaels Live at Zer021 Social Club
Tues 19:30
Zer021 Social Club
Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
FEBRUARY 27
Faith Communities Unit Against Discrimination
Wed 18:45 · by Cape Town Pride Festival
Pride Shelter Trust
Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
FEBRUARY 28
Pride DIVAS Extravaganza
Thu 20:00
Zer021 Social Club
MARCH 1
Pride Shabbat
Fri 18:00 · by Cape Town Pride Festival
Temple Israel Green Point
Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
MARCH 1
Pride Poetry Evening
Fri 19:00 · by Cape Town Pride Festival
The Social Bar
Green Point
MARCH 1
#GirlConnect Friday: 1 March 2018 - BlackBox
Fri 20:00
The Station On Bree
MARCH 2
Cape Town Pride Parade
Sat 12:00
Prestwich St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
MARCH 2
Cape Town Pride Parade and Mardi Gras
Sat 13:00
Reddam Field, Green Point Urban Park
MARCH 2
Cape Town Pride Festival with 4 TONS of FUN
Sat 18:00
Reddam Field, Green Point Urban Park
MARCH 2
Official Pride Afterparty
Sat 20:30 · by Cape Town Pride Festival
TAU Cape Town
MARCH 3
Village Drinks - Pride Mixer 3 March 2019
Sun 16:00
The 41
Camps Bay, Western Cape, South Africa
MARCH 3
GoodhopeMCC Pride Service
Sun 18:00
Good Hope MCC@TheCapeArgus
