While the annual parade is taking place on Saturday, March 2, Pride has expanded to include many events in the week leading up the parade. Picture: David Lee/Cape Town Pride/Facebook

Cape Town - Pride provides a platform for every part of Cape Town’s LGBT+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans*, queer, questioning, intersex, non-binary, asexual, polysexual, genderqueer and gender variant people) to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues and campaign for the freedoms that will allow them to live their lives on a genuinely equal footing. 

Pride includes people of every race and faith, whether disabled or able-bodied and all sexualities and genders including lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, queer, questioning, intersex, trans*, genderqueer, gender variant or non-binary as well as straight and cis allies.

While the annual parade is taking place on Saturday, March 2, Pride has expanded to include many events in the week leading up the parade. Events already started on February 22, and pride activities will continue to take place throughout this week:

FEBRUARY 26

Bookcase 2 - Berta's

Tues 18:30 · by Cape Town Pride Festival

Berta's

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa


FEBRUARY 26

Morgan McMichaels Live at Zer021 Social Club

Tues 19:30

Zer021 Social Club

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa


FEBRUARY 27

Faith Communities Unit Against Discrimination

Wed 18:45 · by Cape Town Pride Festival

Pride Shelter Trust

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa


FEBRUARY 28

Pride DIVAS Extravaganza

Thu 20:00

Zer021 Social Club


MARCH 1

Pride Shabbat

Fri 18:00 · by Cape Town Pride Festival

Temple Israel Green Point

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa


MARCH 1

Pride Poetry Evening

Fri 19:00 · by Cape Town Pride Festival

The Social Bar

Green Point


MARCH 1

#GirlConnect Friday: 1 March 2018 - BlackBox

Fri 20:00

The Station On Bree


MARCH 2

Cape Town Pride Parade

Sat 12:00

Prestwich St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa


MARCH 2

Cape Town Pride Parade and Mardi Gras

Sat 13:00

Reddam Field, Green Point Urban Park


MARCH 2

Cape Town Pride Festival with 4 TONS of FUN

Sat 18:00 

Reddam Field, Green Point Urban Park


MARCH 2

Official Pride Afterparty

Sat 20:30 · by Cape Town Pride Festival

TAU Cape Town


MARCH 3

Village Drinks - Pride Mixer 3 March 2019

Sun 16:00

The 41

Camps Bay, Western Cape, South Africa


MARCH 3

GoodhopeMCC Pride Service

Sun 18:00

Good Hope MCC

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus