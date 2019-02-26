While the annual parade is taking place on Saturday, March 2, Pride has expanded to include many events in the week leading up the parade. Picture: David Lee/Cape Town Pride/Facebook

Cape Town - Pride provides a platform for every part of Cape Town’s LGBT+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans*, queer, questioning, intersex, non-binary, asexual, polysexual, genderqueer and gender variant people) to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues and campaign for the freedoms that will allow them to live their lives on a genuinely equal footing.

Pride includes people of every race and faith, whether disabled or able-bodied and all sexualities and genders including lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, queer, questioning, intersex, trans*, genderqueer, gender variant or non-binary as well as straight and cis allies.