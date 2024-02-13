Car crime stats show vehicle theft ramped up towards the end of 2023

Cape Town - Crime statistics conducted by vehicle tracking company Tracker SA revealed a surge in vehicle theft, with Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape being the most affected provinces. Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics showed a surge in late-season vehicle crime, particularly during the festive season frenzy in November.

Gauteng led in vehicle and business vehicle crime, with 61% of incidents, followed by KZN at 14% and the Western Cape at 9%. “Relative to Tracker’s subscriber count, the highest propensity toward business vehicle crime occurs in Gauteng, with 17% over-representation of Tracker’s business-owned vehicle base,” said Duma Ngcobo, chief operating officer at Tracker SA. “This is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 12% over-representation.

“KwaZulu-Natal shows a high incidence of business-owned vehicle hijackings relative to the business vehicle base, with a 64:36 hijacking to theft ratio,” Ngcobo said. Ngcobo said the Western Cape’s business vehicles were less likely to experience vehicle crime compared with Tracker’s customer base, but hijacking accounted for 82% of incidents. “This means that it is almost five times more likely for a business-owned vehicle to be hijacked than stolen in the Western Cape.