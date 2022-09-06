Car park plan for the Muizenberg beachfront has left Capetonians feeling divided

Cape Town - Capetonians are divided on how they feel about the City’s proposed upgrades to the Muizenberg beachfront. While the repairs and upgrades have been widely welcomed, the proposed parking area has received fierce opposition, with some saying this sought to put in place infrastructure that went against climate change, water plans, and biodiversity policies.

Among the proposed upgrades and repairs is a stepped revetment coastal protection structure, refurbishment of hard and soft landscaping and amenities along the beachfront, a 3m-wide promenade, demolition of the existing ablution facility and construction of a new one. However, Parkscape chairperson Nicky Schmidt said it was hideous and bereft of soul and character and destroyed Muizenberg’s unique sense of place. Schmidt said the roads intended to service this “vast chunk of environmentally unfriendly hard landscape” did not have the carrying capacity. “The City is intent on destroying the character of our unique cultural landscapes. It has no respect for green space or people. It is bulldozing ahead with its idea of what is right – mass densification – with zero consideration for the unique ‘Capeness’ of Cape Town. The hard surface impacts rainwater run-off while the City is bleating about needing to find ways to save water,” she said.

Craig Wilson, of Surfers Corner, said that although a more formal car park would be beneficial, if it meant taking away the beach or rock pool areas, it could change the sandbanks in the area which would impact the surf. Wilson said the proposed upgrades to the corner were not in keeping with the Surfers Corner look and feel, or the heritage of the area. “Why not improve the existing rubble/gravel car park by formalising what we already have, by demarcating the space appropriately? Why not explore making the beachfront more bicycle-friendly by installing secure bike racks for public use, instead of encouraging more people to drive to the beach? Promoting the use of bicycles would also help towards the city’s ambitious green goals.

“I am also interested to see how the proposed car park and large steps stand up to the south-easterly winds and winter storms – after two years what will be the condition of the concrete steps?” he said. However, Muizenberg community activist Kevin Rack said the beachfront upgrades were long overdue. Rack said Muizenberg was the most visited green space in the city, above Sea Point and Kirstenbosch, yet was one of the most neglected.

He said the upgrades were more to do with rising sea levels than upgrading the beachfront area. “We all know that global warming is coming and sea levels are increasing. And these upgrades are part of the City’s managed retreat policy. So what we see is more protection than actual developments,” he said. Residents have until September 26 to submit their comments and objections.