Car stoning along Voortrekker Road in Maitland 'pre-existent', not due to refugees

Cape Town - Goodwood Ratepayers’ Association chairperson Faizel Petersen said complaints that incidents of stone throwing along Voortrekker Road in Maitland because of refugees moving into Wingfield were not true because the problem existed before they were relocated there. “We received reports last week about this, but what we need to remember is that the stoning of cars occurred long before the refugees arrived. I think the children of both the refugees and the informal settlements are the ones throwing the stones,” Petersen said. He said it would be unfair to single out the refugees as the stone-throwers. The refugee camp is close to the informal settlements Olympic Park, Gate Nine and Gate Seven. Petersen said the community was still concerned about the refugees staying at Wingfield.

Ward councillor Helen Jacobs said: “I have had various meetings with the informal settlements and the leaders about this issue. I do want to urge motorists to please inform us if this happens to them and immediately report it. We will address it.”

Refugees left destitute in and around the City Bowl are being housed temporarily at the Wingfield military site and at Paint City In Bellville.

Richard Bosman, City’s executive director for safety and security, said: “The City of Cape Town and the National Department of Home Affairs have started a process of engagement with the refugees with a view to reintegration of the affected persons back into the communities.”

