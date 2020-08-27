Case against Santam over Covid-19 insurance claims heads to court

Cape Town – The case for the business interruption claims against insurance company Santam is expected to be heard next week.

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) chief executive Ryan Woolley said: “The tourism industry has been the hardest hit during this lockdown and the losses are catastrophic. The insurance companies have only offered narrow cover. Since this, many businesses have come forward for assistance such as restaurants and accommodation. This sector employs 740 000 direct jobs and contributes to the GDP.”

Woolley said the insurers have bought themselves time and offered relief payments.

“Out of the 700 clients we represent, only 200 are getting benefits. Santam have excluded all of our large claimants, these businesses are the ones who employ communities and this funding is drying up.”

Woolley said rejected claims were affecting the tourism and hospitality sectors, with hundreds saying they should be covered under “business interruption”.