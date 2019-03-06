A teen locked in the back of a police van when it was involved in a crash with another police van was allegedly assaulted by officers.

Cape Town - The mother of an 18-year-old from Atlantis who levelled serious allegations against Atlantis police officers is fuming after she learned that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute one of the cases. On August 12, 2017, Lyle Smith, who was 17 at the time, was in the back of a police van when it was involved in a collision, leaving him badly injured. Smith is a pupil at Robinhill Special School, in Atlantis.

Smith said he was in the back of the van when it crashed, and claimed that police officers pulled him out, and left him at the side of the road. His 42-year-old mother, Antionnet Smith, told the Cape Argus that the same police officers responsible for leaving her injured son to find his way home from the crash later pepper-sprayed him in his face in a bid to prevent him from reporting the incident.

This week, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “The NPA declined to prosecute the incident, but a second incident is under investigation.”

Antionnet said she had been waiting for 18 months for an answer from Ipid regarding the status of her case. She claims she was kept in the dark, and no one let her know that the officers allegedly involved in the crash had been let off the hook.

Since the collision, Smith has had to wear a brace to support his injured spine.

“I will never forget what happened on August12, 2017,” he said.

“I was caught in possession of drugs with a Rastafarian in Atlantis. I was 17 years old and we were taken to the Atlantis police station. The Rastafarian was locked up while I waited in the back of the van.

“I remember the police officers getting a call to a scene near Melkbos and they rushed to the scene with me in the back of the van. I don’t remember how the accident happened, but I know the van rolled a couple of times. One of the police officers pulled me out of the van and left me next to the road.” Smith sustained spinal injuries and was taken to Somerset Hospital.

Smith was then taken from his hospital bed to the holding cells at the Atlantis Police Station.

Months later, Smith said police officers had pepper-sprayed him in the face, urging him not to lay charges against them for the injuries he sustained.

This prompted Smith and his mother to lay charges with Ipid.

Dlamini confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

