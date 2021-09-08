Case of chainsaw attack accused postponed again

Cape Town - The Paarl Magistrate’s Court has again postponed the case of the man accused of attacking 37-year-old Andy Makoma with a chainsaw on August 7. The case was postponed to Friday for a bail judgment.

Elroy Erasmus is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked Makoma on his birthday in his house in front of his wife and children, accusing him of insulting his wife earlier in the day on that Saturday. Makoma has since been discharged from Tygerberg Hospital and is recovering at home. Makoma and his family received tremendous support from the community after the incident with a Back-a-Buddy account that was created by his former employee and family friend Brian Farley.