Case of chainsaw attack accused postponed again
Cape Town - The Paarl Magistrate’s Court has again postponed the case of the man accused of attacking 37-year-old Andy Makoma with a chainsaw on August 7.
The case was postponed to Friday for a bail judgment.
Elroy Erasmus is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked Makoma on his birthday in his house in front of his wife and children, accusing him of insulting his wife earlier in the day on that Saturday.
Makoma has since been discharged from Tygerberg Hospital and is recovering at home.
Makoma and his family received tremendous support from the community after the incident with a Back-a-Buddy account that was created by his former employee and family friend Brian Farley.
The account’s funds currently stand at more than R83 000 of the R100 000 targeted amount.
Farley said their next step was to ensure that Makoma received the justice he deserved following the gruesome incident.
“This is going to be an even more difficult fight with a lot of resistance from certain people involved. We are currently fighting an uphill battle against the authorities and without massive efforts and interventions, the suspect would still have been roaming free in the community,” he said.