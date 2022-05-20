Case of Piketberg cop charged with killing girlfriend postponed yet again

Cape Town - The bail application of the Piketberg police constable Richard Smit accused of killing his girlfriend has been yet again postponed to June 3 for further details. Smit briefly appeared at the Piketberg Magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The court will resume with the cross-examination of Strandfontein CPF chairperson Sandy Shuter by Smit's attorney, William Booth. On Tuesday, Smit was scheduled for a further bail application but couldn’t proceed as the interpreter from an outside jurisdiction, who has been interpreting in the matter, was attending another case in Vredendal. Smit is facing seven charges including the murder of Natasha Booise – two counts of attempted murder of Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies, discharging of a firearm in a public area, handling of a firearm while under the influence of a substance which has an intoxicating or narcotic effect and two counts of assault.

On the previous court appearance, Shuter took the stand and testified about the community whom she said felt were not consulted about the possible relocation of Smit to their community. Smit provided his brother's residential address in Strandfontein as a possible address when he is granted bail. On hearing of this, the community objected and submitted an online petition to the court with 400 signatures opposing his stay in the area should he be granted bail.

"We are already living with crime in Strandfontein and we don't want more. Smit's face has been plastered in all media. He will not be able to hide where he stays,” Shuter said. She told the court that she led the protests and the community tried to keep things civil but she couldn’t control people who come from outside the community. Smit remains in custody. [email protected]