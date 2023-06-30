Independent Online
Friday, June 30, 2023

Case of slain veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs postponed for Eid

Dr Natheem Jacobs was permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA the day before he was stabbed in the neck, arm and chest. Picture supplied

Published 41m ago

Cape Town - The man accused of killing veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs was informed by the court that he would stay in jail for another two weeks as the case was postponed for Eid al-Adha.

Jovan Williams was arrested for the murder of the SPCA vet.

He has been trying to apply for bail at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court but there was a postponement each time. On June 15, he was told the magistrate in Court F was going on leave and couldn’t proceed with the application.

Before that the director for public prosecutions (DPP) had to decide which schedule to charge Williams with due to his previous conviction.

Jacobs was stabbed to death when he went outside his Garlandale home to investigate a noise he heard on March 2.

When the 27-year-old checked his wife’s car, he reportedly saw the accused trying to steal the wheels.

Jacobs was stabbed during their confrontation.

Court papers stated that Williams’ cellphone was found at the scene, which helped lead cops to his residence. However, he was able to evade arrest for several months until his picture was splashed all over Facebook.

He handed himself over to the Athlone police in May.

The State said Williams had been convicted before for a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He was charged with schedule 5. Yesterday, the state prosecutor asked the court if the family of the deceased could be set free so they could go and celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Jacob’s mother Zulykha said: “She asked out of respect for us, and she told the magistrate that the proceedings would have taken about three hours and would have been forced to spend the day in court and miss out on the celebrations.

“I’m okay with that because the accused remains in custody; his lawyer tried to oppose that but was overruled by the magistrate.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Magistrates Court Cape Town Murder Crime and courts Stabbing

