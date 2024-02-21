Cash-in-transit robbers jailed in 9-year-old case

Two convicted cash-in-transit robbers have been sentenced to 60 years in prison for their roles in a foiled heist nine years ago. Sakhiwo Khala, 42, and Siyabulela Mcelu, 37, were found guilty on charges of attempted robbery, murder, attempted murder, possessing illegal firearms, and possessing ammunition.

The Khayelitsha Regional Court sentenced them each to 12 years for attempted robbery, 12 years for attempted murder and 22 years for murder. They also received two years in prison for possessing ammunition and an additional 12 years for having an illegal firearm. The sentences will run concurrently. The incident took place at the Nolungile Railway Station in Khayelitsha in 2015.

Siyabulela Mcelu. Picture: Hawks Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said three suspects opened fire on an SBV crew while they were collecting money from the ticket office. “It is alleged that when the crew members came back from collecting the money they were attacked and shot by three suspects. “The crew returned fire and one suspect was fatally wounded while the two other suspects were wounded but fled the scene on foot.

“The suspects were charged for fatally wounding one of their own co-suspects. The crew members also sustained injuries during the shootout. The wounded suspects were traced and arrested.” Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen welcomed the sentences. According to Allen, the third-quarter crime statistics from October to December 2023 showed only two cashin-transit incidents in the province.