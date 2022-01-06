Cash-in-transit robbery suspect appears in Worcester court

Cape Town - The case of a 37-year-old man accused of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist was postponed until January 12 for bail information at Worcester Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Sebenzile Macebo made a brief appearance on Wednesday, where he was charged with armed robbery. This after he handed himself to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation on Monday.

He is alleged to be one of the two armed men who accosted a G4S crew member after he collected money from a grocery store in Zwelethemba, Worcester. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwelase said these men disarmed him and grabbed the cross-pavement-carrier (CPC) box that had been activated and fled the scene with a getaway vehicle. “The driver of the armoured vehicle pursued a silver Suzuki getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned on Ntlakohlaza Street, in Zwelethemba. The CPC box with stained money was also recovered from the vehicle.

“The suspect was allegedly linked to the crime through further investigation and a search operation was executed at his premises on December 30, 2021 with the assistance of Flying Squad, however, the suspect was not found,” he said. Macebo will remain in custody. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man appear at the Thembalethu Magistrates’ court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and theft of motor vehicle yesterday.