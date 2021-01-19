Casino gives R74 000 towards feeding scheme at Elsies River school

Cape Town – GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World has provided an Elsies River school with R74 250 to ensure 165 learners are fed by the school’s feeding scheme. The casino has adopted Valhalla Secondary School’s feeding initiative for the 2021 academic year, and is also contributing towards building and equipping a new kitchen facility. The socio-economic development initiative is in partnership with the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA), which addresses hunger in underprivileged young learners and students attending educational institutions through school feeding and other developmental initiatives with the aim of improving school attendance. GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “We have provided Valhalla Secondary in Elsies River with R74 250 to ensure that the 165 learners on the school feeding programme are provided with nutritious meals daily, as well as R200 000 towards supplying and installing a container to be used as a kitchen. “Due to Covid-19 and the downturn of the economy, there are so many more learners needing nutrition at schools, and GrandWest is pleased to be able to feed hungry young mouths.”

The 20m² prefabricated structure is wind and airtight and will be fitted with a double sink, stainless steel worktops and windows with burglar proofing which doubles as a serving hatch.

An extractor fan, hot water and gas will be connected, and the required firefighting equipment installed in case of fire.

The school previously used the Consumer Studies classroom as a kitchen, but would now be able to reintroduce this as a subject, should a teacher be hired.

Valhalla Secondary principal Martin Lesch said the learners and teachers were grateful to GrandWest and the PSFA for their assistance.

“Having this dedicated space will allow us to continue and expand upon our much-needed feeding programme,” Lesch said.

“Learners cannot be expected to sit at their desks and concentrate on their books when their stomachs are empty, so this donation is truly one which contributes towards the future of our country by helping to develop the next generation of leaders.”

