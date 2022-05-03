Cata and Codeta taxi associations speak on continuing to hold hands against violence

Cape Town - Taxi giants the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), both accused of ongoing violence among members that has resulted in death and injury to taxi drivers, commuters and taxi owners, smoked the peace pipe over the weekend. They even invited the Northern and Eden regions to a meeting in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, to discuss bringing peace to the taxi industry.

Hundreds of taxi drivers, members and leaders of the associations overflowed at the Desmond Tutu Hall in Makhaza to bear witness to the significant unification. Cata deputy-secretary Mongi Titi said the associations had decided to come together to forge unity between them as a means to uphold peace brokered last year by the organisations after violence wreaked havoc in and around local communities. “This meeting is not only for us to see each other and speak about peace, but it’s also an opportunity to discourage and denounce all acts of violence that have resulted in the deaths of our members and innocent community members.”

Cata deputy secretary Mongi Titi said as far as he was aware, Cata had not been approached as an organisation to table claims against its members for allegedly attacking either Intercape or long-distance buses. Titi said: “They should say who they have brought these allegations to, or lay charges with the police because as an association we are not aware of their claims.” The newly formed Department of Mobility said leaders of the taxi industry must renounce the acts of intimidation, extortion, violence and murder that are being per- petrated through criminal elements.

Titi’s words of peace were echoed by Codeta treasurer Zolile Duntsu, who spoke on behalf of Codeta, saying that the association was wholly behind the initiative to create a conducive environment for all within the industry. “As you can see, it’s not just Cata and Codeta, we have four regions here. Today is such an important day, not only because we are hosting this meeting on Workers’ Day but because we have come together despite being from different organisations to work and stand together for the same goal – peace within the taxi industry.” At the meeting, the associations also introduced newly elected leaders of the Western Cape South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), who commended the associations for taking over the baton to bring an end to violence within the troubled industry.

Newly elected Santaco secretary Ryno Saaiers said: “We understand and know that the new initiatives by Cata and Codeta will work to uphold the peace and unity among associations because this was something they spearheaded themselves as taxi associations. They even brought on board the other two regions, often caught in the line of fire when fights break out between the associations. “So this is a good first step forward, and as we move forward the associations and all the partners they have brought on board will conduct more initiatives to work for this industry and cease all bloodshed,” Saaiers said. The associations have standing in various local communities across Cape Town, servicing people in and around the metro, the province, as well as outside.

Recently, long-distance bus company Intercape has accused the taxi industry of malicious attacks on its drivers, passengers and buses. In a statement, Intercape called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to urgently intervene hours after one of its drivers died in hospital days after a gruesome attack outside the company's depot in Cape Town. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said the company had not received feedback on its letters to the president yet.

“This has not been an easy time for Intercape and the long-distance coach industry in general. We continue to engage with senior levels of the SAPS, as well as all levels of government, to address this matter and ensure the safety of all road operators and users. Intercape has also commenced engagements with the SAPS at the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) level.” Ferreira said regarding statements by the taxi industry that they are not behind the attacks on its buses, Intercape has enough evidence to support its allegations that elements within the taxi industry are behind the attacks. Pertaining to the allegations by Intercape, Saaiers said Santaco would be investigating claims that the taxi industry is involved, before making any comments.

