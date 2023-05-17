Caught in the act – police arrest man abusing his girlfriend at a Monwabisi beach

Cape Town - Police saved a woman’s life when they caught her boyfriend assaulting her at Monwabisi Beach. The Operation Restore members were doing patrols and spotted a black VW Golf with two occupants engaged in an argument around 8pm on Friday evening.

The 35-year-old victim jumped out of the moving vehicle and her partner, 43, left her with some police officers and took off. A car chase ensued and the police caught up with him minutes later. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the members went to the car to investigate.

“As they approached the moving vehicle, the female passenger jumped out while the driver sped off. “While police members attended to the injured victim, their colleagues pursued the vehicle, which ended when the driver made an attempt to flee further on foot. “He was arrested and detained for assault and inflicting grievous bodily harm. It was established that he was the boyfriend of the victim.”

Swartbooi commended the officers for their impeccable timing. “In domestic violence cases, police are usually called after the fact to open a case. This time the officers arrived as it was happening and managed to make an arrest too.” Social service and educational organisation Ilitha Labantu has urged the court to deal with the perpetrator.

Spokesperson Siya Monakali said: “As an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children for over 34 years we are deeply concerned by the high incidence of violence that is perpetrated against women in our communities, particularly intimate partner violence, which is the most prevalent form of gender-based violence in South Africa. “Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha has in recent years been an area where the bodies of many women were discovered. “The victim in this incident was fortunate that Operation Restore were conducting patrols at the time that the argument occurred. One wonders what might have been the case if no one was there to intervene.