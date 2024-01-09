Cause of Fish Hoek fire still unknown

Cape Town - The cause of a fire which ripped through Peers Hill in Fish Hoek has not yet been determined, as firefighters battle vegetation fires across the city. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received the call for help just before 7pm on Sunday.

“There were four fire engines and two water tankers on scene. Ground crews from Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and NCC were on scene with two water tankers – the fire was inaccessible and crews were positioned on the sports field and along Ou Kaapse Weg. “The ground crews are still attending to hot spots – the brigade is monitoring Ou Kaapse Weg.” TMNP Integrated Fire Manager, Justin Buchmann, said 73 dedicated firefighters battled the blaze despite the challenging terrain and limited water access and managed to contained the fire by 2am on Monday morning.

“The teams comprising NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), Environmental Volunteer Services (EVS) of Ocean View, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, under the co-ordination of TMNP, worked tirelessly in steep, sandy terrain, demonstrating immense bravery to contain the fire. “While flare-ups persist, continuous monitoring and mop up operations will be maintained. “This fire season has been marked by a high frequency of fires exacerbated by extreme weather conditions. We urge the public to exercise caution during picnics and braais and to report wildfires immediately on 086 110 6417, the City of Cape Town emergency number 107/021 480 7700.”