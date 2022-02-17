CCC accuses the City of Cape Town of enforcing Covid-19 protocol along racial lines

Cape Town - The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) has accused the City of Cape Town of enforcing Covid-19 protocol along racial lines. This came after a minstrel procession was curbed by law enforcement in Bo-Kaap on Sunday due to Covid-19 regulations.

“However, the CCC notes that these rules are not enforced on white-owned events and businesses of the city centre. “White-owned businesses may cordon off streets and revel in alcoholic trading, flaunting Covid-19 rules in clear view of the same law enforcement. This is evidenced in the bars and clubs of Long Street as well,” the CCC said. CCC leader Fadiel Adams said: “The mayor can close Long Street with City aid and City finances so white people can party with no masks on and it’s fuelled by alcohol.

“But we are not allowed, as far as this City is concerned, to celebrate our history and our tradition, and then they throw Covid-19 at us. So Covid-19 only affects certain people and certain functions.” The City’s annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade and Malay Choir Board Road March, with between 10 000 and 15 000 minstrels and more than 100 000 spectators, has been curtailed for the past two years. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City had consistently issued fines for violations of Covid-19 lockdown regulations as per the national Disaster Management Act.