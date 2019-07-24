The Show You Care campaign is out to raise funds for the city’s homeless. Supplied

Cape Town - Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) aims to raise R100 000 in three months for homeless people in the city through its annual Show You Care campaign. “Our NGO partners who assist the homeless community in the Cape Town CBD will be selected to benefit from this campaign,” said CCID social development manager Pat Eddy.

“The campaign is aimed at educating the public about issues around people living on the street,” said Eddy.

The CCID has already rolled out its Winter Readiness campaign, distributing thousands of care bags, shoes and raincoats to NGOs, subsidised beds and provided blankets and mattress protectors, supported medical organisations with additional equipment and distributed and subsidised extra food to organisations that feed those in need in the CBD.

“A few years ago, as a pilot, we partnered with Youth Solutions Africa (YSA) by providing additional mattresses, protective bed covers, blankets, toiletry packs and food to provide additional services for the three-month winter period to people on the street,” said Eddy.

“The programme proved to be so successful that we have continued with the partnership for the past three years. This year we subsidised 40 beds, blankets and mattress protectors for YSA clients, in addition to the 18 beds the CCID subsidises at the facility throughout the year, as well as food to the value of R53 000.”

Eddy said that the campaign is driven through SnapScan, which makes it easy to support because restaurant-goers can simply scan a code.

“The public can look out for the code and details of how to donate on social media, on posters which will soon be up around the CBD and on more than 300 table talkers in over 200 participating retailers, restaurants and hotels which will display them in their venues,” said Eddy.

“We would like to try to improve the position of people living on the street during the harsh winter period,” he said.

[email protected]