CCID body camera helps nab violent motorists who killed a man during a road rage incident

Cape Town - Footage recorded on a body camera worn by a Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) public safety official has led to the arrest of three men believed to have murdered a man in the CBD last week. The CCID Public Safety Office said it was celebrating the recent win that led to the arrest of three perpetrators who violently assaulted a motorist, who later died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.

The incident occurred shortly after a car accident in Castle Street near the Castle of Good Hope last week, according to the CCID. CCID safety and security manager Mo Hendricks said while responding to the incident CCID public safety officer Ivan Lakay recorded footage of the crime as it was occurring. “One of our officials was patrolling near the accident scene when he had the altercation. He immediately rushed to the scene and switched on his body-worn camera. When he arrived on the scene, the suspects had exited their vehicle and were looking for objects to use to allegedly assault the other driver.

“After that, they attempted to get away but were blocked at an intersection. All the while the driver had given chase on foot. He then stood in front of their vehicle to prevent them from driving off. Unfortunately, that’s when one of the suspects then retrieved a wheel spanner from the boot and the other a knife.” “Our officer tried to intervene, but the exchange between the vehicle occupants became more heated and resulted in the other driver being stabbed in the shoulder after which the suspects fled the scene in their car. “Officer Lakay called for medical assistance, and the victim was helped at the scene of the crime and taken to hospital. Sadly, he passed on the next day.