CCID celebrates 24 years of success with record investments in Cape Town

Cape Town - Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) celebrates 24 years of success, reporting over R7.2 billion in investments and significant improvements in public safety and urban management. This momentum has also driven a steady increase in property values, which have risen from R6bn in 2006 to R42.8b by the end of 2023.

CCID Board Chairperson Rob Kane highlighted the organisation’s efforts to maintain the CBD as a top destination for business, living, working, investing, and having fun in 2023/24. “This is evident in the huge number of property investments that came on stream in the year under review. In 2023, the CBD saw an injection of investments worth more than R7.2bn, which is extraordinary for an area of 1.6km. “These included five-star hotels, residential and mixed-use complexes and commercial buildings, and more have come on stream in 2024.

“Once again the CCID delivered a stellar set of results, which the organisation has strategically pivoted to meet conditions on the ground and to create an environment that promotes economic growth,” Kane said. CCID CEO Tasso Evangelinos said while the organisation’s focus was holistic, maintaining public safety was a priority in the bustling global downtown. “The bulk of the CCID’s budget, therefore, is spent on maintaining a visible and effective security presence in town. Coping with ever-increasing visitor numbers, the CCID once again continually analysed crime trends and rolled out an effective safety plan for the CBD to circumvent criminal activity.

“This also involved harnessing technology to improve the response rate of the CCID’s 323 Public Safety Officers, who work in shifts 24/7, to ensure they are the first responders to a crime incident in our footprint,” Evangelinos said. Evangelinos said CCID Safety and Security conducted 37 927 safety interactions in the past financial year, collaborating with crime partners to conduct over 3 000 joint crime-prevention operations in town. “The teams helped to secure 720 arrests, assisted by CCID-funded Law Enforcement Officers and City of Cape Town Law Enforcements and SAPS.”

Evangelinos said littering remained a major challenge, and Urban Management teams collected 1210 tonnes of litter and illegally dumped it from the CBD while also removing 31899 kg of debris from stormwater drains and channels. “Working with strategic partners, the CCID has also successfully completed various projects that increased the number of safe and accessible public toilets, enhancing lighting in key areas, expanding its waste management capabilities and adding to its team of cleaners. “We created permanent and ad hoc work opportunities for both skilled and unskilled staff, including homeless individuals. With beautification of the CBD a priority, the department added vibrancy to town with bollard art, festive and floral hanging baskets, fabric-draping of trees and enhancing tree wells.”