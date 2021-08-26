CCID fundraiser to help organisations assisting Cape homeless population

Cape Town - The Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) relaunched its annual ’Show You Care’ fundraising campaign, to source much-needed money to support struggling civil society organisations. This year, through its “Show You Care - Hope for the Homeless” campaign, the CCID's Social Development Department is looking to raise at least R100 000, to supplement its six beneficiary organisations, that are working to support and uplift the CBD's homeless population, and vulnerable women and children.

CCID social development manager Pat Eddy said: “Civil society organisations that work with the homeless population in the CBD are stretched incredibly thin at the moment. “There is less money and more demand, with increasing unemployment creating an upsurge in destitute and hungry people, seeking basic services, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation services. “That puts immense pressure on these organisations, with expenses going up exponentially, as they attempt to implement all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

“With the ’Hope for the Homeless’ fundraising campaign, now in its thirteenth year, we ask the public to support these NGOs through financial donations. Any amount, big or small, has the potential to change people’s lives,” said Eddy. The CCID will be rallying for support of Straatwerk, The Hope Exchange, Ons Plek, The Homestead, Youth Solutions Africa, and Khulisa Social Solutions’ Streetscapes programme. CCID chief executive Tasso Evangelinos said: “We assist our six primary NGO partners with a range of interventions, especially during the cold winter months. The pandemic has placed a huge strain on their resources, and there is a real need for public and private stakeholders to work together, to find practical solutions to the problems.

“Donating to our ’Show You Care - Hope for the Homeless’ campaign is an important start, and we urge members of the public, businesses, and big corporates, to help us to help our homeless community at this time.” Last year, the “Show You Care” fundraising campaign raised more than R85 000, which was equally divided among the organisations. “Streetscapes is using the funds to create additional stipends for people living on the street, The Homestead is launching new projects to support street children, and YSA has upgraded one of their dormitories. Your support goes a long way in uplifting someone less privileged,” said Eddy.