CCID pulling out all the stops to welcome the Boks on their victory tour in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to welcome the Rugby World Cup winners to town. CCID CEO Tasso Evangelinos said the organisation – which operates in partnership with the City of Cape Town and the SAPS to ensure the CBD is safe, clean and welcoming – is working closely with the City, its law enforcement agencies, as well as the SAPS, to ensure the celebratory event goes off without a hitch.

“We are once again excited and delighted to welcome this triumphant team to town, and to support the City of Cape Town in its endeavour to ensure this part of the Springboks’ victory tour is memorable for the players and their Mother City supporters,” said Evangelinos. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is encouraging everyone to gather to give the Boks the heroes’ welcome they deserve:. “Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament.”

Managing an event of this magnitude takes a great deal of planning and co-ordination, and public safety officers of the CCID’s Safety & Security department will be a visible safety presence on the central city’s streets. CCID Safety & Security manager Jurie Bruwer said CCID Safety & Security officers will be stationed strategically to help ensure office workers, residents and visitors to the city centre stay safe as crowds congregate along the route to cheer on Siya Kolisi and his team. “CCID Safety & Security is part of the event planning together with the organisers, where the relevant safety and security plans are reviewed.

“An events plan is compiled to ensure that our public safety officers (PSOs) are deployed in strategic areas so that they’re visible and are able to detect and minimise possible criminal activities,” said Bruwer. The Boks’ bus will travel through key streets in town including Adderley, Wale, Long, Loop, and Buitengracht streets as well as Walter Sisulu, Hans Strijdom and Hertzog boulevards. Bruwer urged the public who are coming into town to enjoy the spectacle and catch a glimpse of the team to be sensible with their belongings.

“Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience. “We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cellphones and snatching of jewellery. “Always be aware of your surroundings, stay alert and look after your belongings, especially cellphones,” Bruwer said.

CCID PSOs will continue to be deployed throughout the CCID’s footprint with certain officers being redeployed to provide additional coverage along the route where it passes through the CCID’s area of responsibility. If an incident does occur, Bruwer urged people to find the nearest police officer or CCID security guard for assistance. “Our team is always on hand to assist within the CBD. You can contact us via 082 415 7127 for immediate help.”