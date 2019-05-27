New Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he intends to rely heavily on CCTV cameras in the fight against crime across the province. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - New Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he intends to rely heavily on CCTV cameras in the fight against crime across the province. In an interview shortly after he was appointed to the post in Premier Alan Winde’s cabinet, Fritz said he would be prioritising service level agreements (SLA) such as the one in place from a couple of years ago with GrandWest Casino.

In that instance the City entered into an SLA and acquired 17 cameras that were installed along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Fritz said he was already monitoring the City of Cape Town’s plans to add up to 44 CCTV cameras as part of its “strategic surveillance network” by the end of June.

Fritz said increased CCTV surveillance, combined with collaboration with communities affected by drug and alcohol abuse, would boost safety in both the rural and urban areas of the province.

Fritz said: “Too many of us lie awake at night worried about the dangers that lurk outside and threaten us and our families. I will work to enhance communities’ buy-in through Neighbourhood Watches and community policing forums.

“My focus will be on ensuring urban and rural safety.”

In November last year the Department of Community Safety hosted a two-day Safer Western Cape event at which the then candidate for premier, Winde, spoke about the need for safety to be a team effort.

In April it was reported that the City of Cape Town’s Strategic Surveillance Unit (SSU), which forms part of the metro police department, has a CCTV network of about 650 cameras. The SSU oversees the procurement and installation of the technology.

The provincial government of the already has a Road Traffic Management CCTV system on the N1 and N2 freeways as well as on the R300 and M5. The Integrated Rapid Transport System is also monitored via CCTV.

Other areas of the city monitored by CCTV include the Central Business District, Jakes Gerwel Drive (formerly Vanguard Drive), Bonteheuwel, Langa, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Parow, Sea Point, Woodstock, Gugulethu, Rondebosch, Athlone, Hanover Park, Manenberg and the Bellville CBD.

