CCTV shows Plumstead boy as he is being robbed of bike

Police are probing the robbery of a schoolboy in Plumstead who was targeted while cycling to school on Tuesday. CCTV footage of the brazen robbery was shared on social media showing the unsuspecting pupil riding along Plympton Road shortly before 4pm, when he is held up by two men.

A white bakkie is seen driving over an intersection before suddenly stopping. Around the corner the boy is cycling. Two men get out of the bakkie and the boy is then spotted cycling in their direction. The suspects abruptly snatch the bike, which they load on to the bakkie, before driving away as the boy hopelessly tries to chase after them for a short distance.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Fiona Schwimmbacher, said it was the second such incident recorded in the area. She added that the matter was reported to police and detectives were following up all leads. “Yes we are aware of the robbery. It is a growing concern, (since) the youngster was the second victim to such a crime within the area. A case has been opened and the detective is busy following up on any and all leads. “Children need to be encouraged to walk/ride home together in groups, as it makes it harder to take on a group than just an individual,” Schwimmbacher said.

Police spokesperson Jospeh Swartbooi confirmed that a case had been opened. “According to reports the victim, a 14-year-old scholar, was riding on his bicycle near to Ashbury Road in Plumstead. “Two males approached him stopped him, demanding his mobile phone.

“The two suspects forced the boy off the bicycle after which they loaded it onto a light delivery vehicle after which they fled the scene. “The suspects are yet to be arrested. The victim did not sustain any injuries." Swartbooi said Diep River police investigated another robbery involving a cyclist in nearby Southfield as well.