CCTV shows robbers hitting Vodacom store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre
Cape Town - The Vodacom store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre was robbed on Wednesday morning, with shoppers managing to capture footage of the incident.
A 41-second video which circulated on social media was filmed by shoppers at an adjacent angle to where the robbery occurred showed three men stuffing a bag before fleeing.
Shortly afterwards, a second CCTV clip was also circulated showing a clear picture of the drama that was unfolding inside the store. A number of shoppers and employees were held at gunpoint, forced to sit or lie on the floor or hold their hands above their heads as the robbers, armed with big bags, searched the store for valuables.
Carol Hall, managing executive for Vodacom Western Cape, confirmed the incident.
"While no serious injuries were sustained, we are ensuring that affected staff members are receiving trauma counselling. Relevant authorities have been alerted and we are fully cooperating with the police to ensure that justice is served," Hall said.
CCTV footage @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/Ib2TAuIKKP— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) July 22, 2020
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives were probing two business robberies at retail stores opposite each other in a mall in Bellville this morning.
Rwexana said five armed suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed number of cellular phones and laptops in a red Kia sedan and a white light delivery vehicle.
"All leads are being pursued to bring those responsible to book. Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," she said.
Cape Argus