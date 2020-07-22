CCTV shows robbers hitting Vodacom store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre

Cape Town - The Vodacom store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre was robbed on Wednesday morning, with shoppers managing to capture footage of the incident.

A 41-second video which circulated on social media was filmed by shoppers at an adjacent angle to where the robbery occurred showed three men stuffing a bag before fleeing.

Shortly afterwards, a second CCTV clip was also circulated showing a clear picture of the drama that was unfolding inside the store. A number of shoppers and employees were held at gunpoint, forced to sit or lie on the floor or hold their hands above their heads as the robbers, armed with big bags, searched the store for valuables.

Carol Hall, managing executive for Vodacom Western Cape, confirmed the incident.

"While no serious injuries were sustained, we are ensuring that affected staff members are receiving trauma counselling. Relevant authorities have been alerted and we are fully cooperating with the police to ensure that justice is served," Hall said.