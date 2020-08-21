CCTV shows Wednesday, Friday are top crime days in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s strategic surveillance unit has recorded 6 200 incidents between January and June. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said there was a slight drop in criminal incidents in the second quarter, which coincided with the start of the lockdown. He said of those, suspected criminal acts accounted for 35.6% of all incidents detected, with 115 arrests ranging from possession of drugs and theft of motor vehicles, to breaking and entering and robbery. He said an analysis of the incidents showed most were detected between 9am and 12pm, and 6pm to 9pm. “Wednesday and Friday emerged as the busiest days of the week in terms of incident detection.

“This type of analysis plays a very useful role in helping to detect incident patterns, which in turn can help guide resource allocation and deployment,” Smith said.

He said it was also a reminder to the public that criminals did not operate only under the cover of darkness, but were brazen enough to go about their business during the daytime. It was therefore crucial to remain vigilant at all times.

“CCTV is more than just a tool in the fight against crime. It can also be used to detect potential traffic problems, or fires, accidents and other matters that might require an emergency response.”

Xolisa Pukayi, community activist and Philippi East ward committee member for safety and security, said crime would never decrease in areas such as Nyanga and Philippi because the City was not paying attention to those areas.

Pukayi said the areas did not have neighbourhood watches, law enforcement or metro police.

“Philippi East police station is not fully equipped to fight against crime which is escalating on a daily basis. There is no recreational services where the young will spend their time,” he said.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said: “We need a joint effort by criminal justice cluster, integrated teams of investigators, prosecutors working together on dockets to ensure successful prosecution.”

Makhasi said politicians should stop politicking and rather work to strengthen community structures and have effective partnerships for the benefit of the communities.

Cape Argus